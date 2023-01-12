Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 3.7 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 131.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 448.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

