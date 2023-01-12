Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $32.89 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 131.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.