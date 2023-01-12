Philcoin (PHL) 1-Day Volume Hits $129,421.25

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Philcoin has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and $129,421.25 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Philcoin

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

