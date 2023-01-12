Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 18,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 39,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEYUF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
