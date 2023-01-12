Perth Mint Gold Token Market Cap Reaches $2.29 Million (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be purchased for $1,915.84 or 0.10165359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $25,745.73 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Perth Mint Gold Token

Perth Mint Gold Token launched on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,196 tokens. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

