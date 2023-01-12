PENN Entertainment, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PENN Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PENN Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PENN Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.61.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.18.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 94.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 260.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 32,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $338,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

