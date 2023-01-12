Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Lowered to $6.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PAYO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $158.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Payoneer Global news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $86,811.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,513,067 shares in the company, valued at $10,198,071.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,742 shares in the company, valued at $693,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $86,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,513,067 shares in the company, valued at $10,198,071.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,225 shares of company stock valued at $581,241. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

