PAX Gold Price Tops $1,880.08 on Top Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,880.08 or 0.09960747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $509.84 million and approximately $14.60 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00434182 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,792.05 or 0.30667158 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.74 or 0.00972848 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

