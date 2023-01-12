Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VWO opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

