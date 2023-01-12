Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 5,343 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $152.59 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.50.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.