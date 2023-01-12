Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $275.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

