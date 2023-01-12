Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,053 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,535,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 706,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.