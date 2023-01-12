Parthenon LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parthenon LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 273,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,294,160. The company has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

