PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $17.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 20.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,606,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,326,000 after buying an additional 573,785 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 333.7% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 348,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 268,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

