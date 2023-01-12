PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 5.0% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.71.

PACCAR shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, January 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, January 13th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 13th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.20. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

