Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OR. National Bankshares set a C$22.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.25.

TSE:OR opened at C$16.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.23. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.90 and a 1-year high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$53.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.45%.

In other news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. In related news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$473,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at C$9,390,687.68.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

