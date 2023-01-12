Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 72.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $422.05 million, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 2.10. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 550.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Rabinowitz sold 13,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $167,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 271,559 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 216,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 366,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,647,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

