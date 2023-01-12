Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.