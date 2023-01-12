Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.37.
Oragenics Company Profile
