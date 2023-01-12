OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

OPHC opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.