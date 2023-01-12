Optas LLC Invests $610,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,703 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.23. 13,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,221,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

