Optas LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.6% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $482.73. 7,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,237. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $489.30 and its 200 day moving average is $501.54. The stock has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

