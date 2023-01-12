Oppenheimer Lowers Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target to $60.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PCOR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.54. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $75.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,658,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,677,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,658,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 31,526 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $1,644,080.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,498,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,628 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

