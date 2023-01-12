onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of onsemi in a report released on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ON. Susquehanna cut their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on onsemi to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $77.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,105 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,637,000 after purchasing an additional 861,793 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,419 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

