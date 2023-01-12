Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Financial Comparison

Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD – Get Rating) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Pharma and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A NICE 11.56% 11.89% 7.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oncology Pharma and NICE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A NICE 0 2 6 0 2.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NICE has a consensus price target of $252.38, indicating a potential upside of 28.51%. Given NICE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NICE is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

63.9% of NICE shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of NICE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Oncology Pharma has a beta of -2.63, suggesting that its share price is 363% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NICE has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oncology Pharma and NICE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NICE $1.92 billion 6.49 $199.22 million $3.69 53.22

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Oncology Pharma.

Summary

NICE beats Oncology Pharma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing. The company also provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time so they can provide resolutions; complete performance solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NICE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

