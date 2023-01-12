OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Shares Down 2.4%

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $148.88 and last traded at $148.88. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 65 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.50.

The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.40.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.85 million. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 51.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

