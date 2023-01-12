Oasis Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.70 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $232.10 million and $21.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.92 or 0.07682633 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00083940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00033048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00064532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00023627 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04075941 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $20,074,750.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.