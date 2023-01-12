Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Lowered to $37.00 at B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $74.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Novavax Stock Down 4.4 %

NVAX stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. Novavax has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $931.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novavax will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 3,348.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

