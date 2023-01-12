Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $5.87 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.45) to €5.50 ($5.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock.

NOK stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.0136 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 114,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 393,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

