NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Buys $484,338.80 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column bought 100,070 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,338.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,823.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NGM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 369,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,132. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $412.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 264.09% and a negative return on equity of 50.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGM. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 311,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Further Reading

