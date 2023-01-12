NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 53,659 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 33,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

NextSource Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$281.17 million and a P/E ratio of 17.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.52.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project covering an area of 425 square kilometers located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

