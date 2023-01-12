Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

