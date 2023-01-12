Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
