Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $385.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price target of $310.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.82.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

NFLX stock opened at $327.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.42. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $544.27. The stock has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.