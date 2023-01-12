Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.62 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $107.62 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,220.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000440 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00464001 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00018989 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.29 or 0.00929179 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00113995 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00606805 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005512 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00228612 BTC.
Nervos Network Coin Profile
Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.
Buying and Selling Nervos Network
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
