Needham & Company LLC Boosts Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Price Target to $4.00

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GERN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Geron to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Price Performance

Geron stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.76. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,563.80% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Bioimpact Capital LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 12.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.