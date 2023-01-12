Nebulas 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $226,435.00 (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Nebulas has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $226,435.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nebulas has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003371 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008717 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.
Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,278,132 coins and its circulating supply is 63,766,330 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
