NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $230.07 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $230.07 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00009681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00083744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00064241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00023712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,144,708 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 846,144,708 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.78573229 USD and is up 11.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $216,289,191.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.