nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $160,465.44 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 386,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,800. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.30. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $55.40.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. Analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in nCino by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,013,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in nCino by 7.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in nCino by 61.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 32.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

