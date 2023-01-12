nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $160,465.44 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
nCino Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 386,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,800. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.30. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $55.40.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. Analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
