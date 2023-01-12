Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.81 million, a P/E ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.36. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Leslie Ann Beyer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,035.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

