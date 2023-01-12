National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NCMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.86. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 176,781 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in National CineMedia by 130.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

