National Bank Financial Weighs in on TFI International Inc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $9.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.64 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.11 billion.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

