National Bank Financial Cuts Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target to C$13.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Cineplex Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $5.85 on Monday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

