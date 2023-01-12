National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPF) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.22 Per Share

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.215 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.19.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

National Australia Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.