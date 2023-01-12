Narwhal Capital Management Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 226.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 32.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 117,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 15,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 130,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,204,361. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $191.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

