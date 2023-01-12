Nano (XNO) Market Cap Reaches $99.39 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $99.39 million and $1.77 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,859.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00452824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00018217 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00892578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00109880 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.74 or 0.00634869 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00220578 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

