M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.55.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $149.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day moving average of $169.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in M&T Bank by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

