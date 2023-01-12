MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

MP Materials Trading Up 3.6 %

MP Materials stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.76. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 83,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 349.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

