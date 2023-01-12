MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.90) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($13.44) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 6th.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

Shares of MOR stock opened at €15.15 ($16.29) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.63. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €13.90 ($14.95) and a 52 week high of €36.02 ($38.73). The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The company has a market cap of $517.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.84.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

