Morgan Stanley Raises Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $37.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.81.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $837.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

