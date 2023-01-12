Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.14) to €9.00 ($9.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Articles

