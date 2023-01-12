Morgan Stanley Boosts Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $21.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $18.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320 in the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after buying an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after buying an additional 8,234,559 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,819,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after buying an additional 5,288,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

